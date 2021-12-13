El Chingon Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary With Fiesta All Week

Facebook

El Chingon Fiesta Events Start Tuesday December 14

Get ready to party like a rockstar this week as El Chingon, Fort Worth’s “Bad Ass Mexican” restaurant, celebrate their 1st birthday with a week-long fiesta. Make plans to attend and eat tacos, drink some of their amazing cocktail creations and have a chance to win prizes. The celebration features exciting events, specialty cocktails, Toys for Tacos charitable initiative and a dynamic DJ lineup starting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The birthday week celebration will kick off with a holiday party on Tuesday, Dec. 14 hosted by performer and entertainer Kirill Bichutsky, known as “Kirill Was Here,” guests will have the chance to win swag bags, El Chingon gift cards, complimentary bottle service and VIP tickets to El Chingon’s Bad Ass New Year’s Eve party.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, El Chingon will get into the holiday spirit with a specialty cocktail offering: a flight of three newly introduced holiday cocktails, available for $15. Friends and family will be invited to fiesta from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The celebration will include a donkey and mariachi band, plus a hosted bar and tray-passed appetizers for those on the guest list.

The weekend will feature a charitable initiative and cocktails. El Chingon will host its first-ever Toys for Tacos toy drive, where guests who bring a new, unused children’s or pet supplies will receive a taco for free. All toys donated will be delivered and donated to DFW Toys For Tots and the Irving Animal Care Campus Comfort and Joy Donation Drive, which also accepts large blankets and canned dog and cat food for animals in need. El Chingon’s holiday cocktails will be available for $8 each and $15 for those who want to enjoy them “Bad Ass” style. Sunday brunch will see El Chingon’s mimosa tower, a four-bottle tower of champagne and orange juice, priced at $80.

