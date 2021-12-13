Dallas Police Investigating Homicide On South Hampton Blvd.

62 shares Facebook

Dallas PD Asking For Public Assistance With Sunday Murder of Joshua Robinson

On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at approximately 4:14 p.m., Dallas Police officers responded to the 5700 block of South Hampton Blvd at the intersection of Marvin D. Love. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Joshua Robinson, a 21-year-old Black male, and two witnesses at the scene. The complainant was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. One of the witnesses also suffered a gunshot wound but was treated and released from the hospital.

Detectives have identified a possible suspect in this murder. The suspect is believed to be Darius Owens a 23-year-old Black male, approximately 300 pounds with low cut hair, and is driving a late model white Ford Fusion with factory trim. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra, #10031 at 214-671-4320 or via email: [email protected] Please refer to case number 224157-2021.

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.