Get In The Holiday Spirit With Christmas At The Anatole

Making Magical Memories At The Anatole

Dallas, TX (October 29, 2020) – Roughly four years ago, as we were still new to the Dallas area, we discovered Christmas at the Anatole. We left our home in Mansfield and spent the weekend at the Hilton Anatole in search of Christmas magic. From the movie night in our Christmas pajamas, a scavenger hunt in the lobby with crafts, face painting and Breakfast with Santa, our weekend was packed with family time making memories together.

This year life is a little different, but Hilton Anatole has announced dates and details for this year’s ‘Christmas at the Anatole’ celebration featuring Breakfast with Santa. Although Peppermint Park will not be returning this year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will bring plenty of Christmas cheer. While activities will be set up with safety in mind, the festivities still include Breakfast with Santa, plus plenty of new family-friendly activities to get in the holiday spirit.

Breakfast with Santa will be served family-style at each table this year, instead of the buffet format. It will include all the breakfast favorites like chocolate chip pancakes, assorted pastries, bacon and eggs, fruit, made-to-order breakfast tacos and omelets, as well as the option to order Mimosa and Bloody Mary carafes. During breakfast, Santa will make an entrance and interact with the children in a socially distanced format. He’ll read a Texas-themed Christmas story and letters from the children in the audience mailed from the North Pole mailbox located in the lobby. Santa’s sleigh will also be set up for photo opportunities.

Christmas at the Anatole Dates:

Breakfast events will be from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on:

Saturday, November 28

Sunday, November 29

Saturday, December 5

Sunday, December 6

Saturday, December 12

Sunday, December 13

Saturday, December 19

Sunday, December 20

Monday, December 21

Tuesday, December 22

Wednesday, December 23

Save

Room Packages and Reservations:

Breakfast with Santa Package: Guests who book the Breakfast with Santa package will receive:

· One standard guest room with 1 p.m. late check-out

· Breakfast for two adults and two children with Santa on day of departure from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (additional guest $17.99 Child and 39.99 Adult)

· Plus holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of check-in

Save

Santa Suite Package: Guests who book the Santa Suite Package will receive:

One Santa-themed suite guest room including holiday décor and amenities with 1 p.m. late check-out

Private meet-n-greet event with Santa and one of his live reindeer from 6-7 pm day of arrival including a family portrait

Preferred VIP table at breakfast for two adults and two children from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (additional guest $17.99 Child and 39.99 Adult)

Holiday activities throughout the hotel the evening of arrival

Breakfast with Santa Only: Individual event reservations will be available on a limited bases starting at $45 per adult and $20 per child (under 10 years) and can be booked by calling 214-761-7536 or by email [email protected]

Save

Christmas at the Anatole Activities

Guests of the Anatole can enjoy holiday themed activities throughout the hotel for all ages including:

Photo opportunities with Santa and a live reindeer

North Pole Cafe offering Naughty and Nice Cocktails and lite-bites for adults and children

A performing Christmas Tree on stilts

S’mores kits for use around the fire pit in the sculpture garden

Children will be able to write letters to Santa and mail them directly to the North Pole via the mailbox in the lobby

Evening movie night featuring holiday movies and popcorn

Holiday arts and craft stations and games

For more information on Christmas at the Anatole or to book reservations please visit www.christmasattheanatole.com.

Christmas at the Anatole and Breakfast with Santa were thoughtfully designed with the new Hilton EventReady guidelines and protocols to make these events safe for all guests and team members. Breakfast events will be held in a 28,000 square-foot ballroom where the hotel can socially distance about 100 family tables of 4-6 people.

Save

Comments

comments