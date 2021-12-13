DeSoto Police Investigating Suspicious Death on Marisa Lane

Facebook

Police Seeking Additional Information from The Public

DeSoto Police are investigating the death a woman in her 50’s who was found unresponsive Monday afternoon in her home on the 1100 block of Marisa Lane in DeSoto. A relative became alarmed when they were unable to reach the woman and went to the property to check on her. 9-1-1 was called when she was found unresponsive and DeSoto Police and Fire Rescue arrived on the scene but were unable to revive her.

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives termed the death “suspicious” after noting signs of a disturbance but based on information that they were able to collect believe that the incident was isolated and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

Police are presently looking for a person of interest who they believe could shed some light onto what happened at the Marisa Lane home. They also ask that any residents who have information that could be helpful to the investigation to contact detectives at (469) 658-3050.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details about the incident are being released at this time.