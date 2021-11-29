holiday gift cards make shopping easier

Facebook

One of the easiest ways to handle gift giving for those friends and family members who are far away is to send a great gift card. Everyone on your list is sure to appreciate the gift of a great night out.

With supply chain issues affecting retailers and consumers this holiday season, gift giving can be a lot more challenging this year. To keep from feeling more like Scrooge than Santa, here are a few ideas for gifts that support local, independent businesses; and offer experiences. Even better, they don’t rely on unpredictable supply chains that might delay your gift until the next year.

Ocean Prime Dallas

One of my favorite local restaurants, Ocean Prime Dallas, part of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, (operating 40 restaurants across the country under 18 different concepts including 20 in Columbus OH). Their national Ocean Prime brand has 16 locations, and their gift cards can be used at any of their restaurants. From now through Dec. 30, for every $100 gift card purchased you receive an additional $25.

I’ve written several articles about Ocean Prime Dallas, where customers are treated like royalty and Chef Brandon Moore’s menu features the freshest seafood and beef available anywhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. All Ocean Prime restaurants feature award-winning steaks and seafoods, plus their Insta-worthy signature cocktail, “Berries & Bubbles.” The Dallas restaurant is now open for lunch, brunch, happy hour, and dinner, and is the perfect place to celebrate your special anniversaries or events.

Holiday Gift Cards

The company recently opened Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City. They also opened a new Mexican spot, El Segundo; a Southern California-inspired Del Mar; and Budd Dairy food hall and incubator space; all in Columbus OH. Cameron Mitchell’s many restaurant concepts allow a multitude of dining options to gift. The gift cards can also be used for takeout dining.

At locations where to go cocktails are allowed, you can also gift a kit to create one of their award-winning cocktails at home. Holiday gift cards can be purchased online at shopCameronMitchell.com. They are offered as traditional gift cards that can be mailed or picked up at one of their restaurants. They’re also available as an e-card that can be downloaded or emailed to the recipient.