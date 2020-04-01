Eight Hospitals Provide Update On Available Bed Numbers

DALLAS — Eight hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers to Mayor Eric Johnson’s office on Tuesday — the first day of new daily reporting requirements in the City.

The reporting requirements, part of a new set of emergency regulations for the City of Dallas, are meant to provide data to decision-makers and information to the public regarding the medical community’s capacity to handle an expected increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“As I said when we required the daily COVID-19 testing data from all public and private labs in the city, transparency and facts are key to slowing the spread of this virus,” Mayor Johnson said.

As of Tuesday, 192 of the 631 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas County have required hospitalization at some point. Of those hospitalized, 59 people were admitted to intensive care units, and 42 received mechanical ventilation, according to Dallas County.

Here are the aggregate totals for Tuesday as reported by the eight hospitals:

Total beds: 2,868

Beds occupied: 1,542

Total ICU beds: 361

ICU beds occupied: 204

Total ventilators: 342

Ventilators in use: 139

Please note that the numbers are a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

The City is working to identify other hospitals that must report capacity numbers.

For more information on COVID-19, including testing data, visit DallasCityHall.com/coronavirus.

Today, Dallas County reported 100 additional positive COVID-19 cases. Judge Jenkins says cases are on the rise, and Dallas must follow the stay home, stay safe order to continue slowing the spread.

The two testing sites for COVID-19 in Dallas have new hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m each day.

The locations are:

American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

To qualify for a test, people must have the following symptoms:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

