Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Rise By 100

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 1, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 100 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 731. The 14th and 15th deaths from COVID-19 are being reported, including of a man in his 50’s who was as resident of the city of Mesquite, and a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility. Along those lines, many of our faith leaders have stepped up to provide the help needed so that our churches and religious organizations, regardless of size, will have the capability to do remote services in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order yesterday, without subjecting their congregations to increased chances of exposure that would come from meeting in congregant settings. As a result of the uncertainty around the order, I am working with the State on behalf of our federal partners, to get them the answers they need. We are all in this together and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

