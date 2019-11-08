Duncanville City Council Awards Recognize Local Businesses

Duncanville City Council presented a number of special community awards during their Nov. 5 meeting. The city’s new hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, was presented a Business Beautification Award for November. A plaque and proclamation from Keep Duncanville Beautiful, an appointed board of citizens dedicated to improving the physical quality of life in the community, were presented at the meeting.

Bobby Cutler Hill, chair of the KDB board, said, “Keep Duncanville Beautiful was excited to recognize the newly opened Hampton Inn & Suites with the November Business Beautification Award Plaque. The award is in recognition of the outstanding landscaping and overall attractiveness of the newest hotel in Duncanville.”

The Hampton Inn & Suites opened August 15 at 202 East Highway 20. Duncanville Chamber of Commerce held a well-attended ribbon cutting that turned into a gala social event complete with food, music and other entertainment at the hotel Oct. 17.

Arbor Day Nov. 2

The City of Duncanville has been ranked “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for 17 consecutive years. Duncanville City Council proclaimed November 2 as ‘Arbor Day’ in Duncanville. Arbor Day honors the importance of planting trees and promoting a healthy community through the protection of trees and woodlands.

At the city’s annual Arbor Day event, they gave away 300 trees. The trees went to residents who will continue the tradition of planting trees in Duncanville. As part of the day’s activities, the City also planted a ceremonial oak tree at Armstrong Park.

Municipal Courts Week Nov. 4–8

City Council also proclaimed November 4-8 Municipal Courts Week in Duncanville. Municipal Courts Week is prescribed by the 86th Texas Legislature in House Resolution 1658. The resolution calls for a week dedicated to appreciating the contributions Texas municipal courts make to the safety and well-being of our communities.

Duncanville is committed to a belief that our legal system is based on the principle that an independent, fair, and competent judiciary will interpret and apply the laws that govern us. Judges and court personnel should comply with the law, acting in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.

