Duncanville Planning Department Recognized For Outstanding Public Outreach

The City of Duncanville Planning Department won a Gold Achievement Award from American Planning Association (APA) Texas Chapter for their public outreach for “Get in the Zone.” The organization recently announced the state’s best planning projects, advocates, and communities for 2019.

Duncanville’s Planning Department earned the award for outstanding public outreach efforts. These efforts focused on educating the public about the value of planning to create greater awareness among citizens. The award celebrates how planning improves a community’s quality of life.

Public awareness activities included a proclamation passed by City Council. Other activities were participating in events like National Night Out and Pastries with the Planner. Also winning the Scenic City Award. Plus, presenting at the state conference, and engaging Duncanville youth regarding the importance of planning in communities.

Emphasis On Community Involvement

Duncanville City Planner Chasidy Allen Benson said, “Community planning is so important because it addresses all the subjects that impact where people work, live and play: land use, transportation, housing, economic development and more. The most important aspect of planning is public education and outreach. Plans reflect the needs and wants of a community as identified by the public; Therefore, it’s imperative to engage people in a variety of ways to ensure you are getting input from all ages, races, and socio-economic backgrounds.”

The Texas Planning Awards Program recognizes outstanding efforts in planning achievements and planning leadership in Texas. These awards represent the state’s highest planning honors. The Awards Selection Committee evaluated nominees based on originality and innovation, engagement, implementation and effectiveness, quality, and promotion of planning.

APA-Texas

“These awards are a testament to a community’s commitment to good planning practices,” said Doug McDonald, AICP, President of APA-Texas. “Our awards recipients exemplify many facets that make up effective planning – including community engagement, housing, transportation, and economic development. It is an honor to recognize the efforts of elected and appointed officials, residents and businesses, and city planners who all played an important role with the development of these plans and projects.”

An Awards Ceremony will be held November 8 at the Waco Convention Center. The announcement of the Texas Planning Awards is one of the ways APA kicks off National Community Planning Month each October. The month-long event celebrates the accomplishments of the many residents, leaders, officials, and professionals who contribute to making great communities through the planning process.

