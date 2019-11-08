DeSoto Parks & Recreation Received Prestigious Regional Award

DeSoto Parks & Recreation Recognized by TRAPS For 4th of July Campaign

The City of DeSoto received some great news in Frisco on Friday morning. The prestigious Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS,) who is holding their North American Conference at the Omni Hotel in Frisco, presented their coveted “Promotional Award” to the CAPRA Accredited DeSoto Parks & Recreation Department for their digital marketing campaign promoting the City’s joint 4th of July event with the City of Lancaster that leveraged more than 11,000 in attendance.

Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan applauded the news. “We are thrilled to see that our efforts to get out the good word about our spectacular 4th of July event with Lancaster has been recognized by TRAPS, one of the most respected parks organizations in the nation, as being the best of all promotional efforts. That, combined with our CAPRA accreditation which has only been bestowed on 176 park systems in the country, should reassure everyone that DeSoto’s parks, recreational facilities, and events are the best around and that we are working hard every day to ensure that they remain the best!”

The Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) is a nonprofit educational and professional organization founded 77 years ago to advance the profession of parks, recreation, and leisure services in Texas.

The DeSoto’s Parks and Recreation Department secured their first-ever CAPRA accreditation in 2016 under the leadership of Parks Managing Director M. Renee Johnson who is currently serving as the City of DeSoto’s Interim City Manager. CAPRA is the only national accreditation of park and recreation agencies and is considered confirmation of the agency’s overall high level of operation, management, and service to the community.

