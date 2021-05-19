Duncanville chamber members ready for 2021

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Duncanville is Open & Ready For Business

Steve Martin, President of the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, says the Chamber and its members are ready and eager to emerge from their pandemic hibernation. Even better, Martin says the future looks bright for the Chamber and the City of Duncanville, and our community is ready to return to “normal” in better shape than expected.

‘Keep Dollars In Duncanville’

“We only saw one of our restaurants close, when the Luby’s Cafeteria on I-67 closed last year,” Martin said. “All of our Chamber members renewed again this year. Last year we were very proactive, with our biggest effort to Keep Dollars in Duncanville. We sent regular newsletters and posted on our Facebook page about the importance of supporting local businesses. We took photos of business owners with our signs saying ‘We Are Open,’ informing the community about who was open for take-out service or curbside pickup,” he added.

“(Then) We followed that campaign by taking photos of the owners with ‘Thank You’ signs in front of their place of business,” Martin added.

Local Business Support

Martin said it was gratifying to see so many Chamber members and Duncanville business owners pitch in to support first responders and thank health care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Popeye’s and its owner Zul Hudani donated 500 free meals to local police and fire department members. Along with Costco, they also donated food and beverages for retiring City Manager Kevin Hugman’s reception, and to the City’s Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments.

Mudhook Bar & Kitchen also donated food for pickup by Duncanville ISD students, along with free meals and PPE to first responders.

Duncanville Chamber’s golf tournament, one of their most popular annual events, was scheduled to return to the Golf Club of Dallas May 17. Because of rain delays, the tournament has been moved to June 28. Martin said they picked up ten new “hole sponsors” for the 2021 Chamber Tournament.

The monthly Duncan Switch Street Market is another popular community event the Chamber hosts, and is held downtown the third Saturday of the month. Martin said Duncan Switch celebrated its seventh anniversary in April. He said many of their past vendors saw their business soar, with some—like the school teacher whose sweet and spicy Pizzazzy Pickles became so successful she no longer has time to exhibit at the street market.

Duncanville Chamber Events

Other events sponsored by Duncanville Chamber include “Celebrate Duncanville,” held in January at the Hilton Garden Inn and presenting the State of the City and Chamber Awards. The Duncanville Man and Woman of the Year are announced at the event.

Other Chamber events include the “Flavor of Duncanville,” held on the Duncanville HS campus in March. This popular event features booths by local restaurants, retailers, and nonprofit organizations. Other spring events usually include a Candidates Forum with Rotary Club; the Golf Classic; and Burgers, Bowling & Business at Red Bird Lanes.

The Chamber hopes to bring back “An Evening of Remembrance” this September, Martin said, to commemorate those who died on 9/11. The event is held at the Hilton Garden Inn. A concert and auction fundraising event is usually held in October at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The 70th Sandra Meadows Classic, which draws the best high school basketball teams from across the country to Duncanville,will return Dec. 28-30. Martin has served as Director of the Sandra Meadows Classic for 16 years.

Member of the Month

The Chamber recently started recognizing a “Member of the Month” for 2021. Frost Bank was the first recipient of the award.

Martin writes, “From the day that they came into Duncanville they came to our offices and said that Frost Bank wants to be involved and be a part of the Chamber and the Community. They have been our Presenting Sponsor for all of our Concert/Auction events and are doing so this year. Since we weren’t able to hold the Concert last year, Monica Kenney contacted the Chamber and wanted to make a donation since we didn’t hold the event in 2020. They donated $2,000 to the Chamber and Monica also helped push our PPP Loan through in a very short time. Hats off to Monica Kenney & Frost Bank and Congratulations on being our 1st “Member of The Month” recipient.”

Other networking events hosted by different Chamber members include a monthly “Fun After Five” mixer. These events are held at their place of business. Monthly Membership Luncheons are held at different restaurants and venues in the city. Morning network breakfasts are also held monthly, usually in the Chamber office.

Chamber Board

The 2021 Board of Directors Chair is Danielle Franklin, Sunflower Dental. First Vice-Chair is Dr. Ginger Hertenstein, First Presbyterian Church. Second Vice-Chair, (vacant); Treasurer, Tim Maiden, Simmons Bank. Immediate Past-Chair is Robyn Mota, Republic Services.

The Duncanville Chamber of Commerce is located at 300 East Wheatland Road. For more information, please call 972-780-4990.