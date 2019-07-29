Duncanville Approves New Contract With Republic Services of Texas

Duncanville City Council approved a new solid waste contract with Republic Services of Texas for seven years. The new contract increases the amount that residents, property managers, commercial and industrial entities pay for trash as well as for recycling and bulk/brush pick up service.

The current contract with Republic Services expires in September. Rates for solid waste had not been adjusted for 20 years except for Consumer Price Index increases. Rising market rates and inflation have caught up with the cost to provide these services in Duncanville.

Also, a decline in marketability for recycle materials means the cost to recycle won’t offset the cost to collect recyclable materials. The seven-year contract goes into effect September 21, at which time residents will incur an increase in cost for service provided at the curb and alley. Resident’s bills will increase from $17.18 to $21.68 for curbside pickup, and from $22.77 to $27.77 for alley pickup.

The new contract won’t affect frequency and schedule of garbage and recycle pick up. Also, support to the elderly and mobility challenged will continue as before. The most notable change in service affects brush and bulk collection. This service will occur once per month and is limited to four cubic yards per pick up starting October 1.

Duncanville residents will have a dedicated week each month to place bulk/brush items at the curb for collection. Additional bulk/brush can still be picked by Republic Services for a fee. Residents are responsible for coordinating removal and payment directly with Republic Services.

Expanded Recycling Program Options

Republic’s new contract expands recycling program options, offering residents the ability to rent a 96-gallon rolling recycling cart from Republic for an additional $4.75 a month. However, Republic Services will no longer accept glass, juice boxes and carton-style milk and juice containers with a gable top as recyclable materials.

Blue recycle bins will still be provided to residents free of charge for those who do not want the cart option. Small commercial entities will also have the ability to rent a recycling cart for an additional $18.50 a month.

“With the upcoming changes to solid waste collection and cost, we understand residents might have questions and concerns that need to be addressed. Staff, City Council Members and Republic Services representatives will be available at the Solid Waste Town Hall meeting on August 29 to address those inquiries,” said Public Works Director Greg Ramey. “During the meeting we will provide background on solid waste service in Duncanville, an overview of the changes residents can expect when the contract goes into effect in late September and answer questions from community members.”

The Town Hall Meeting will be August 29 at 6:30 p.m. at D.L. Hopkins Senior Center, James Collins Blvd. More information will be sent through the mail in early September, including more details on recycling and brush/bulk collection. For questions regarding trash, recycling, bulk waste and brush collection, please contact Assistant Utilities Operations Manager David Dunn at 972-780-5079.

