Midlothian School of Rock Celebrates Grand Opening On July 19

Live Music, Trial Lessons, Guitar Smashing Ceremony, and More at New Music School in Ellis County

Midlothian, TX – School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Midlothian, Texas. The event will take place on Saturday, July 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 550 Hawkins Run Rd, Suite 600, Midlothian, TX 76065. Open to the public, the celebration will include live music, school tours, trial lessons, and the brand’s signature guitar smashing ceremony to officially welcome the school to Ellis County’s growing creative community.

Owned and operated by local couple Suzanne and Donald White, who both grew up in the neighboring town and now raise their three children in Midlothian, School of Rock Midlothian brings an exciting new opportunity for kids and teens to grow through music. Suzanne, a lifelong music lover with a background in marketing, says the idea to open a school came after watching her son thrive at a School of Rock summer music camp.

“My son came home from his first camp and said, ‘I found my people.’ That moment changed everything for us,” said Suzanne White. “Our goal here at School of Rock Midlothian is to create a culture of fun, music, togetherness, and acceptance for everyone. We are so excited to support the growing community of music and arts in Ellis County.”

School of Rock Midlothian offers music programs for all skill levels and age groups, from children as young as four to adults looking to ignite or reignite their passion for music. Students receive weekly one-on-one instruction on guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, or vocals, and participate in group rehearsals where they learn to play as a band. Through School of Rock’s patented performance-based approach, students gain real-world experience performing live in local venues while building essential life skills like collaboration, creativity, discipline, and confidence.