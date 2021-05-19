The Peach Truck Tour is Coming Our Way

Share via: 0 Shares 0





The Peach Truck Tour is on its way to local neighborhoods in May and June. Tour stops are scheduled for Cedar Hill, Grand Prairie, Mansfield and Waxahachie. Their delicious, fresh peaches are packaged in 25-lb boxes, and available to pre-order through the company website for pickup at your preferred stop.

Nothing says summertime better than biting into a juicy peach, one that’s picked fresh from a local orchard. That’s where Stephen and Jessica Rose, owners of the Peach Truck, come in.

Peach County GA

Stephen Rose writes, “When my wife and I moved to Nashville in the summer of 2010, we made a surprising discovery. I brought home some peaches from the local grocery store that could only be described as ‘blehh.’ I grew up with the real thing. Sweet, plump, juice-running-down-your-wrist-but-you-don’t-care peaches. But in Nashville, I couldn’t find anything like what I knew from home.”

“Then one day I got this crazy idea. What if we partnered with my hometown farm and brought their peaches to Nashville? What if people could taste what I did growing up? I knew that if my friends could just get a taste of true Georgia peaches, fresh off the tree…they’d be hooked.”

In May of 2012, the young couple loaded peaches from the Peach County, GA farm, and drove them back to a Nashville parking lot. Their peaches quickly sold out, and a successful business was born.

Growing the Peach Truck

“A lot has changed. Our business has grown, my family has grown (my wife Jessica and I have 3 beautiful kids). But one thing has stayed exactly the same. All of our peaches are absolutely fresh, genuine Georgia peaches — just hours off the tree in Peach County.”

Rose said, “It’s an absolute joy to watch The Peach Truck grow. Since we started we’ve worked really hard to bring the very best peaches in the world right off the tree and into customers hands within hours. It’s a real gift to see others get excited about the summer joy we spread.”

The Peach Truck now offers fresh produce in over 60 booths in Nashville, while the Peach Truck Tours visit 33 states. Peaches and pecans are also available to order online at the company website. The Peach Truck partners with local farms to pick fresh produce at the perfect time, in order to get them into buyers’ hands within hours, and not weeks.

Local Dates For The Peach Truck Tour

The Peach Truck Tour now makes nearly 1,000 stops before it wraps up in mid-August It is recognized as the largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world. Each truck carries about 1,500 boxes of peaches, but the service is so popular it frequently sells out before the end of a tour.

Orders are prepaid to keep pickup completely touchless. 25-lb boxes of peaches, 10-lb bags of pecans, or a peach/pecan combo are available by pre-order only on the Peach Truck website (https://thepeachtruck.com).

May 27, from 8:30-10 a.m., Grand Prairie Premium Outlets in Grand Prairie

May 30, 8:30-10 a.m., Shops at Broad, Mansfield

12 noon to 1:30 p.m., Hillside Village, Cedar Hill

3:30-5 p.m. Tractor Supply Company, 1201 N. Hwy 77 Waxahachie

June 17, from 8:30 -10 a.m., Grand Prairie Premium Outlets in Grand Prairie.

June 20, 8;30 – 10 a.m., Shops at Broad, Mansfield

12 noon to 1:30 p.m., Hillside Village, Cedar Hill

3:30-5 p.m. Tractor Supply Co., 1201 N. Hwy 77, Waxahachie

The deadline to place an order for the May Peach Truck Tour in North Texas is May 24, order online at www.thepeachtruck.com.