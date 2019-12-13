Duncanville Chamber Members Welcome Mudhook

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce members welcomed Mudhook, Bryan Kaeser’s new craft beer and burger bar, to Main Station December 10. Chamber President Steve Martin, board members, city officials, and other chamber members turned out for Mudhook’s official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

After Martin read a congratulatory certificate from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Kaeser cut the ribbon to his newest Main Station establishment. His Black & Bitter Coffee and Books opened a few doors down last June. The cozy store has become a popular community gathering spot, with local authors bringing their books to sign and discuss on a regular basis.

With happy hour prices every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., most of those who attended the ribbon cutting stayed to sample some of Mudhook’s yummy-looking and smelling food. And partake of a few beverages. My husband and I sampled their best-selling Thick Bacon Burger. That burger tasted so great I don’t want to know about the calories.

We also tried Mudhook’s hand-cut French fries, also delicious and perfectly fried. Our table mates, Bobby and Gerald Hill, ordered burgers and fries they proclaimed scrumptious. Bobby ordered a Baby Burger but found she could only eat part of. It was larger than most “normal-sized” burgers at other restaurants.

Mudhook Welcomed to Community

Duncanville Chamber’s Martin presented Kaeser and his staff with a beautiful gift basket. The basket was filled with items from chamber members who are area merchants and retailers. Mudhook gift certificates in varying amounts were won by chamber members Rhonda Tyson, June West, and Josh Thibodeau. Local realtor Ryan Rourke also won a gift certificate.

Mudhook Bar & Kitchen, 100 South Main Street, also boasts a nice looking patio that fronts on Main Street. The night of the ribbon cutting several late arriving customers opted to sit outside, where it wasn’t quite so crowded. As we left we saw Kaeser out turning on the heat lights to help keep them and their food warm.

Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday-Thursday; 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 12 noon to 2 a.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Happy Hour is every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday is $6 burger and fries night, and Thursday is “Keep the Glass” night.

Comments

comments