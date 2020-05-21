Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America have rescheduled “Jesus Christ Superstar,” now coming to the Music Hall at Fair Park July 6-18. The musical replaces “The Cher Show,” which has cancelled its national tour.

London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre originally staged the iconic musical phenomenon as a celebration of its 50th anniversary. The revival was helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and featuring the work of award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” Won 2017 Olivier Award

The production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year, and creates a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

DSM Season Continues

DSM is working with the producers of “Rent” to reschedule the performances that were postponed this spring due to COVID-19 restrictions. All performances for the remaining shows in Dallas Summer Musicals’ season are expected to go on as scheduled. “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville” runs July 28-Aug. 9 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

Performing Arts Fort Worth has also rescheduled performances of “Jesus Christ Superstar” . Its now set to play Bass Performance Hall July 27-Aug. 1, 2021.

The nonprofit Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences since 1941. DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages. Season sponsors are American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, visit DallasSummerMusicals.org.

