Free COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie COVID-19 Available Testing
The City of Grand Prairie will offer free drive through testing for COVID-19 for Grand Prairie residents, and people who work in Grand Prairie.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. By appointment only.
Location
Veterans Park Event Center Parking Lot, 925 Conover Dr.
No walk-ups allowed. No drive-ups without appointment.
Requirements
Please bring proof that you live in Grand Prairie in the form of a photo ID, passport, utility bill or similar document.
Criteria
Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.
With Symptoms:
Healthcare facility workers
First responders
City employees
Any Grand Prairie resident
Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)
Without Symptoms:
First responders
Healthcare facility workers
Anyone 65 years or older
Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc)
Grocery store employees
Essential retail store workers
City employees
Appointments
To make an appointment, call or text 1-888-776-5252 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Registration
Patient forms may be completed at test site; or downloaded in advance of appointment.
Download / View Patient Registration Form / PDF
Free at Home Testing
Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling or texting 1-888-776-5252 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.