Free COVID-19 Testing In Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie COVID-19 Available Testing

The City of Grand Prairie will offer free drive through testing for COVID-19 for Grand Prairie residents, and people who work in Grand Prairie.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. By appointment only.

Location

Veterans Park Event Center Parking Lot, 925 Conover Dr.

No walk-ups allowed. No drive-ups without appointment.

Requirements

Please bring proof that you live in Grand Prairie in the form of a photo ID, passport, utility bill or similar document.

Criteria

Testing will be provided for people who meet the following criteria.

With Symptoms:

Healthcare facility workers

First responders

City employees

Any Grand Prairie resident

Any employee of a Grand Prairie business (please provide proof of employment)

Without Symptoms:

First responders

Healthcare facility workers

Anyone 65 years or older

Anyone with a chronic health issue (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc)

Grocery store employees

Essential retail store workers

City employees

Appointments

To make an appointment, call or text 1-888-776-5252 Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Registration

Patient forms may be completed at test site; or downloaded in advance of appointment.

Download / View Patient Registration Form / PDF

Free at Home Testing

Appointments can also be made for free at home testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling or texting 1-888-776-5252 for Grand Prairie residents who are symptomatic and disabled or have no transportation.

