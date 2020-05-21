CVS Adds 44 COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites

CVS Expands Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that CVS Health will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will be available to individuals who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

“Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank CVS Health for establishing these drive-thru testing sites here in the Lone Star State. We are committed to working with our health partners in the public and private sectors to expand our testing capabilities, protect public health, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

CVS COVID-19 Tests Are Self Swab

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS Health plans to have over 80 drive-thru testing locations in Texas by the end of May. More information about CVS Health and their testing sites can be found at their COVID-19 resource center.

The new testing sites in Texas include (DFW area sites are in bold):

CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745

CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703

CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753

CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750

CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749

CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010

CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, TX 78213

CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036

CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433

CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429

CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

CVS Pharmacy, 12051 Tierra Este Road, El Paso, TX 79938

CVS Pharmacy, 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79935

CVS Pharmacy, 8041 N. Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79922

CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107

CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034

CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040

CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092

CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023

CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079

CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006

CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056

CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058

CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069

CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573

CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063

CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043

CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070

CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77642

CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023

CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080

CVS Pharmacy, 1855 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, TX 78664

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179

CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258

CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258

CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78251

CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586

CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154

CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380

CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379

