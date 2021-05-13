Desoto’s Peace Officer Memorial Service Brings Community Together

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

DeSoto Honors Fallen Peace Officers With Memorial Service

DESOTO – The City of DeSoto Police Department held its Peace Officer Memorial Service Wednesday morning at the department’s flag poles in front of the building.

As the rain ceased to allow for the short ceremony, DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa opened the ceremony with a brief statement about the importance of Police Week. The week runs May 9-15.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor was in attendance to read the city’s proclamation also introducing DeSoto’s City Council members in attendance at the ceremony.

The Proclamation read by Proctor reminded that “We honor all those who wear the badge and keep the peace.”

She read the first known line of duty death was in 1786. Since that time over 24,000 United States Law Enforcement Officers have “made the ultimate sacrifice” with an average of one death every 54 hours somewhere in the United States in the performance of their duties.

Texas leads the country in most lives lost with 2,080 officers.

The mayor reminded citizens to remember the law enforcement officers in DeSoto by “supporting their work” and by showing sincere appreciation and to make every effort to express thanks.

“By working together we can achieve a better and more secure future for our children and grandchildren,” Proctor said.

Chief Costa received the proclamation saying “Thank you Mayor, appreciate that. We gather together today to pay tribute to those officers that have lost their lives in the line of duty. Last year the dreaded 2020 we lost more officers than ever before not only did we lose officers to accidents, assaults and crimes, but we lost many others to a pandemic called COVID-19. There were 360 officers who lost their lives last year in the line of duty.”

Following the proclamation the DeSoto Fire Department Color Guard stepped in and then the DeSoto Police Honor Guard lowering the flag and a 21-gun salute.

DeSoto Lieutenant Melissa Franks played the bagpipes.

The benediction led by DeSoto Police Chaplain Genette Wheeler reminded the men and women in law enforcement in attendance from not only DeSoto, but also Midlothian and Glenn Heights “You guys are appreciated more than you will ever know and we from the bottom of our hearts say thank you for the work you continue to do.”

Comments

comments