DeSoto Moves Forward During Covid-19 Pandemic

Council Moves Election To November/Approves Early Start For New City Manager

Although city hall is closed as a part of the coordinated effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), city government remains working behind the scenes to deliver essential services and to keep DeSoto moving forward.

On Thursday evening, March 26th, the DeSoto City Council held a special meeting via Telephone Conference. This meeting was streamed live and is available to listen to on-demand on the City’s website at ttp://www.desototexas.gov/854/DeSoto-Cable-TV. Three issues were considered and acted upon. The Council approved the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency issued March 12, 2020, and the associated control orders. The Council also approved an ordinance postponing the May 2nd General Election and moving it to the November 3, 2020, Uniform Election Date. Finally, they approved an amendment to the employment agreement with incoming City Manager Brandon Wright permitting him to begin his new job two and one-half weeks ahead of schedule and allowing Interim City Manager Reneé Johnson to return to her previous post as Director of DeSoto Parks & Recreation.

“DeSoto’s new City Manager Brandon Wright is assuming his post at one of the most challenging times in our history, and we greatly appreciate his willingness to join the fight earlier than anticipated and stepping in to help move our city forward,” noted Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan. “On behalf of the Council, I want to offer my sincere gratitude to Reneé Johnson, who took the reigns as our interim City Manager and who served tirelessly through some very difficult times. I predict that DeSoto’s parks and facilities will become even bigger venues once the current crisis has passed, so it will be great to have Renee in place to make sure that everything is perfect for the return of our residents.”

DeSoto’s City Hall Complex has been closed to the public since Monday, March 23rd as part of a coordinated effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, but senior managers and key staff have remained on-duty at City Hall or on a remote basis from their homes to coordinate essential service delivery and maintain office operations.

DeSoto’s Municipal Court continues to offer many of its services online. Individuals who have cases that need to be resolved can text the Municipal Court Clerk at 972-737-7558 or request a video conference with the Judge during regular business hours at https://zoom.us/join…click JOIN a meeting, and type in MEETING ID 582-661-129.

Water bill payments can be made online at www.desototexas.gov/billpay or via the automated phone system by dialing 855-748-6063. Water customers can also speak to a Utility Billing representative during regular business hours for general water account information by dialing 972-230-9627. Check and money order payments can be placed in the after-hours drop box at city hall.

“We take our responsibility to serve our residents very seriously, and despite the challenges we face, we will continue to do everything that we can to get them through these tough times,” said Mayor McCowan who added, “But I can assure you that there will be better times!”

The City will continue to share new and helpful information related to Coronavirus issues on our website and social media platforms including Facebook, Nextdoor, Twitter and Instagram. Residents who have questions related to Coronavirus can dial 2-1-1 and access a 24/7 hotline via 2-1-1 Texas. They can also continue to call the City with general service requests via our Action Center at 972.274.CITY (2489) during regular business hours.

