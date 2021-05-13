Register Now For DeSoto Mayor’s Summer Reading Club Tails & Tales

Share via: 0 Shares 0





2021 Mayor’s Summer Reading Club Tails and Tales

The kids are counting the days until summer break and the sweltering Texas heat isn’t far behind. As most of us parents know the first few days without school the kids find ways to entertain themselves, but by week 2 they begin to utter the all to familiar word “I’m bored!”. The solution, a stack of books waiting to be read.

Take a break from the screens and build your imagination with books and the annual Mayor’s Summer Reading Club for 2021. The reading club program runs May 29th- July 24th, 2021. Join us for a summer of reading, prizes, and virtual engagement for kids, teens, & adults! But you don’t have to wait, pre-register NOW at www.desotolibrary.readsquared.com. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information visit the library website at www.desotolibrary.info or call 972-230-9666.

The sky’s the limit on how many books you can read this summer, and it’s fun to have a little family competition. This year all the fun and activities will begin on May 29th, beginning with a “zoo-per” exciting farm animal petting zoo and more at the Summer Reading Kick-Off Party on Saturday May 29th, 2021 from 1-3 pm behind the library in the amphitheater.

So, what are you waiting for, register your kids and save the date for May 29 and come out to the library for Tails and Tales!

“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island,” Walt Disney.

