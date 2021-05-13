Tomorrow Parkland Will Offer Pfizer Vaccine to 12-15 Year Old’s Without Appt.

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

No Appointment Required

DALLAS – Beginning May 13, Parkland Health & Hospital System will administer the Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccine to children between 12 and 15-year-old. Individuals over the age of 12 can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine without an appointment at the following locations:

Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas, 75232 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.,

Monday – Saturday.

Monday – Saturday. Dallas College-Eastfield Campus, 3737 Motley Dr., Mesquite, Dallas 75150 between

7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday.

7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday. New Parkland Hospital, 5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, 75235 between 10 a.m. – 6:30

p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday or between 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Monday,

Wednesday, and Friday.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian authorized to consent for the minor.

Those over the age of 14 have the option to create a MyChart account if they would prefer to schedule an appointment at one of the vaccine sites. Those needing help with their MyChart accounts can call 214-590-7000 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Individuals will need to bring a valid ID and minors must be accompanied by an adult who has permission to consent for the minor.

Parkland Pediatrician Recommends Kids Get Vaccinated ASAP

“We highly recommend parents get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Parkland

pediatrician Cesar Termulo, MD. “This is a very important step toward ending the spread of

COVID-19. By vaccinating our children we’re not only protecting them but we’re also protecting their parents, grandparents, siblings, teachers and their classmates.”

To make it more convenient for Dallas County residents, Parkland is bringing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Dallas County neighborhoods. A mobile COVID-19 vaccination event will be held on Saturday, May 15 in Northwest Dallas. Those over the age of 12 can receive their first dose of the vaccine without an appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at David G. Burnet Elementary School, 3200 Kinkaid Dr., Dallas, 75220.

Parkland will return to the site at the same time on Saturday, June 5 to administer the second dose.

Comments

comments