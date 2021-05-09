DeSoto Lady Eagles Track & Field Team Win 5th Consecutive State Championship

Share via: 0 Shares 0





DeSoto Lady Eagle Track & Field Team Win State Championship For 5th Consecutive Year

It was a great day for some of the Best Southwest schools competing at the UIL Track & Field Championship in Auston.

Coach Beattie said he wanted ‘all the smoke’ and the team listened as they showed up at the UIL state meet in Austin. DeSoto Girls Track and Field Team brought the heat and for the 5th consecutive year won the state championship! The ladies track team is the third girls team in UIL history to win at least five straight team titles. Overall, this is DeSoto’s ninth girls team state championship.

The Lady Eagles Track & Field Team has tied Skyline for second place in UIL history, in first place is 12-time champion Lancaster. Welcome the Lady Eagles back to DeSoto and congratulate them on their title tomorrow at 1pm at DeSoto High School Fieldhouse.

Cedar Hill Track & Field Team Win Three Gold Medals

The Cedar Hill High School Track & Field Team had a phenomenal afternoon on Saturday at the UIL Class 6A Track & Field Championships in Austin, winning three gold medals in less than four hours.

Senior Brya Brewer, the top girls high school triple jumper in the United States, won the gold medal in the Triple Jump. The Texas Tech commit’s best jump – 42 feet, seven and a half inches was two feet farther than the silver medalist from Richmond George Ranch.

The Boys 4×100 Meter Relay of seniors Kaleb Green, Diallo Good, Brian Rainey and DaCorey Ware won the gold medal by a millisecond over Katy Tompkins at 40.49 seconds.

Alief Taylor was a third of a second behind both schools, in third place.

The Boys 4×200 Meter Relay of Green, junior Robert Richardson, Ware and Good won the gold medal in 1:23.99, defeating Cypress Ridge by nearly three-tenths of a second.

5A Girls State Champions Lancaster Tigers

State Champions 5A Girls – Lancaster Congrats to the Lady Tigers Track Team as they continue their winning legacy by tying for the Class 5A State Track and Field Team Title. The Lancaster girls have won a UIL record of 13 team state titles!

Midlothian ISD Heritage High

Heritage High School junior Leah Anderson won the gold in both the triple jump and 100-meter hurdles events! She is also the first state champion in Heritage track and field history.

