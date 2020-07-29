DeSoto Encourages Businesses to Apply Small Business Support Grants

Round Two Application Deadline Coming Up On Friday, July 31st At 4 PM

The City of DeSoto has been busy on two fronts involving COVID-19 Small Business Support Grants & CDBG Funds. DeSoto has been in the process of distributing $210,000 in grant funds to 52 of our city’s small businesses that applied during Round One and were found to be qualified for these grants. Two of DeSoto’s first grant awardees include Solo Bladze Hair Salon 105 Lion Street, Desoto, and Edylicious Tea Room 243 N Hampton Rd B, Desoto. .

After all Round One funding is spoken for, DeSoto’s Small Business Grant Program will be able to direct the remaining balance of approximately $157,000 to another 31 small businesses that apply and qualify during Round Two which closes shortly. The grant application process for Round Two began on July 20th and will close on July 31st at 4 PM. To learn more about applying during Round Two, or to begin the application process, visit https://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/SmallBusinessGrant

“I applaud the many great DeSoto businesses such as Edylicious and the Solo Bladze Hair Salon that took the time to apply for our COVID-19 Small Business Grants during Round One and who have now been presented with their grant checks,” noted DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan. “There are many more DeSoto small businesses that can benefit from this grant program but they will have to act quickly to qualify to receive benefits under Round Two and submit their applications by 4 PM Friday, July 31, 2020.”

DeSoto Economic Recovery Task Force Has Been Busy

In April 2020, Mayor McCowan assigned City Manager Brandon Wright to form an Economic Recovery Advisory Task Force operated by senior city managers and local business and civic leaders that would work together on new ways to fight COVID-19 in the community with a special emphasis on helping impacted small businesses get back on their feet and move forward.

In a relatively short period of time, the City of DeSoto’s Economic Recovery Advisory Task Force generated the following results:

Conducted business/marketing outreach and facilitated the Small Business Grant Program application process.

Provided the DeSoto Chamber of Commerce with 22,000 masks to distribute to businesses and at events including two peaceful demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd.

Provided the DeSoto ISD with 1,250 reusable face masks for students participating in the school lunch program.

Donated several cases of bottled water to ISD’s athletic program to substitute for higher risk reusable plastic containers.

Partnered with the Dallas Behavior Medical Center to produce educational videos and provide COVID-19 support to students, staff, and parents.

Held a mask and hand sanitizer giveaway for several thousand DeSoto residents.

Produced a “DeSoto Together” COVID-19 resource document for DeSoto residents distributed in person, online, on local STAR Transit shuttle buses, and reprinted in a recent Sunday Edition of Focus Daily News.

To learn more about Round Two of the COVID-19 Small Business Support Grants & CDBG Funds visit our dedicated page at http://www.desototexas.gov/SmallBusinessGrant. Questions and comments regarding the CDBG-CV program and application must be submitted to [email protected] City staff will respond as quickly as possible and will post frequently asked questions (FAQ) and the associated responses on the City’s website.

