Ellis County Economic Recovery Task Force Guidelines

On April 22, 2020, Ellis County Judge Todd Little assembled an Economic Recovery Task Force to provide input and establish safety guidelines for the reopening of Ellis County. This task force is made up of over 35 members representing Ellis County industries, mayors, city managers, and medical professionals.

“The effects of these unprecedented times have impacted our way of life here in Ellis County and across Texas. Our people have come together and are ready to get back to work while promoting the health of the community. We wanted to be certain as Governor Abbott looked to reopening the State of Texas, we were prepared locally to re-engage the economy. The provided guidelines have been compiled by and for the economic success of Ellis County businesses and organizations.” – County Judge Todd Little

The Task Force has collaborated to construct strategies and appropriate voluntary standards for Ellis County businesses/organizations to follow the timeline outlined by Governor Abbott for reopening the State of Texas, while prioritizing the health and safety of all residents in Ellis County.

You can download the guidelines here: http://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11224/Ellis-County-Guidelines-For-Reopening

The Economic Recovery Task Force Members Include:

Albert Lawrence- City of Waxahachie

Amber Caverly- Velvet Angel

Brittany Gibbons- Cooper Insurance

Bob Peters- HQI Contractors

Brooks Williams- City of Ferris

Brooke Caldwell- Vogue Salon & Spa

Cathy Altman- Carrington, Coleman, Sloman, & Blumenthal, L.L.P.

Chris Cole- Soundbridge

Cindy Burch- The Dove’s Nest

David Cook- City of Mansfield

David Hill- City of Waxahachie

David Setzer- Workforce Solutions North Central Texas

Deanne Fite- Century 21 Judge Fite

Doyce Miles- Northgate Hair Design

Jeff Kosoris- Jeff Kosoris, DDS

Elaine Vanderveeken Widrick-Snap Fitness

Jeannette Patak- Ennis Chamber of Commerce

Angie Juenemann- City of Ennis

Kasey Cheshier- United Way

Kyle Kinateder- Midlothian Economic Development

Laura Terhune- Midlothian Chamber of Commerce

Lynne Graf- Little Angels Daycare

Marty Nelson- City of Ennis

Richard Dormier- City of Ovilla

Mark Stanfill- City of Red Oak

Leigh Nordstrom- Local Health Authority

Philip Browne- Chick-fil-a Waxahachie

Clint Woodward- Red Oak Chamber of Commerce

Rob Reynolds- Stanley Restoration

Adrian Wilson- Salon Gatsby

Sandy King- Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce

Scott Wilson- The Oaks Church

Susan Harris- Lone Star Tank Rental, Inc.

Tom Leverentz- City of Oak Leaf

Todd Fuller- City of Red Oak

William Turner- Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie

For more information about the Ellis County Economic Recovery Task Force Guidelines, visit co.ellis.tx.us/EconomicRecoveryGuidelines .

