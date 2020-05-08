Ellis County Economic Recovery Task Force Guidelines

On April 22, 2020, Ellis County Judge Todd Little assembled an Economic Recovery Task Force to provide input and establish safety guidelines for the reopening of Ellis County. This task force is made up of over 35 members representing Ellis County industries, mayors, city managers, and medical professionals.
“The effects of these unprecedented times have impacted our way of life here in Ellis County and across Texas. Our people have come together and are ready to get back to work while promoting the health of the community. We wanted to be certain as Governor Abbott looked to reopening the State of Texas, we were prepared locally to re-engage the economy. The provided guidelines have been compiled by and for the economic success of Ellis County businesses and organizations.” – County Judge Todd Little
The Task Force has collaborated to construct strategies and appropriate voluntary standards for Ellis County businesses/organizations to follow the timeline outlined by Governor Abbott for reopening the State of Texas, while prioritizing the health and safety of all residents in Ellis County.
You can download the guidelines here: http://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/11224/Ellis-County-Guidelines-For-Reopening
The Economic Recovery Task Force Members Include:
Albert Lawrence- City of Waxahachie
Amber Caverly- Velvet Angel
Brittany Gibbons- Cooper Insurance
Bob Peters- HQI Contractors
Brooks Williams- City of Ferris
Brooke Caldwell- Vogue Salon & Spa
Cathy Altman- Carrington, Coleman, Sloman, & Blumenthal, L.L.P.
Chris Cole- Soundbridge
Cindy Burch- The Dove’s Nest
David Cook- City of Mansfield
David Hill- City of Waxahachie
David Setzer- Workforce Solutions North Central Texas
Deanne Fite- Century 21 Judge Fite
Doyce Miles- Northgate Hair Design
Jeff Kosoris- Jeff Kosoris, DDS
Elaine Vanderveeken Widrick-Snap Fitness
Jeannette Patak- Ennis Chamber of Commerce
Angie Juenemann- City of Ennis
Kasey Cheshier- United Way
Kyle Kinateder- Midlothian Economic Development
Laura Terhune- Midlothian Chamber of Commerce
Lynne Graf- Little Angels Daycare
Marty Nelson- City of Ennis
Richard Dormier- City of Ovilla
Mark Stanfill- City of Red Oak
Leigh Nordstrom- Local Health Authority
Philip Browne- Chick-fil-a Waxahachie
Clint Woodward- Red Oak Chamber of Commerce
Rob Reynolds- Stanley Restoration
Adrian Wilson- Salon Gatsby
Sandy King- Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce
Scott Wilson- The Oaks Church
Susan Harris- Lone Star Tank Rental, Inc.
Tom Leverentz- City of Oak Leaf
Todd Fuller- City of Red Oak
William Turner- Baylor Scott & White Waxahachie
For more information about the Ellis County Economic Recovery Task Force Guidelines, visit co.ellis.tx.us/EconomicRecoveryGuidelines .