Dallas Arboretum offers $2 admission in August

August may be called “the dog days of summer,” but $2 admission tickets all month also make it a great time to visit the Dallas Arboretum. A reduced parking fee of $5 is also offered all month. All these price reductions help make August an inexpensive way to enjoy these beautiful gardens.

Dallas Arboretum’s floral beds are bursting with color from begonias, caladiums, impatiens, marigolds and zinnias. A Tasteful Place, the Arboretum’s 3.5-acre potager garden, pavilion, and kitchen, is also filled with fresh veggies and herbs.

Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman, said, “People have been sheltering in place and need some place where they can be outside to enjoy nature in a socially distant fashion. The Dallas Arboretum is the perfect place to do so at an affordable price, so we welcome you to ‘let nature nurture you.'”

Dallas Arboretum Walking Paths

The Dallas Arboretum has created a one-mile path, and other leisurely walking paths, making it easier to stroll while social distancing. The Pecan Grove, Jonsson Color Garden, Camp House Lawn, and the Lay Family Garden lawn are all open.

Save

Seward Johnson’s wonderfully realistic, life-size “Celebrating the Familiar” sculptures are on display through Sept. 7. Johnson’s 25 bronze sculptures show people performing familiar tasks. Activities like fishing, gardening, reading, and conversing are featured. The exhibition is supported in part by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District.

Window food service (soups, salads, sandwiches, snacks, drinks and adult beverages) is available at the Terrace Café, presented by Gil’s Elegant Catering. The Restaurant DeGolyer and Seated Teas are now open Thursdays through Sundays. Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Café on the Green is open Fridays through Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. These schedules are good now through September 18. For Seated Tea reservations, visit dallasarboretum.org/seated tea, or call 214-515-6615.

Advance Online Tickets Required

Advance online tickets are now required for timed entry to the Arboretum. Tickets are available at dallasarboretum.org, or call 214-515-6615. Face masks are highly encouraged in the garden, and they are required in restrooms and all indoor facilities. For more information about garden procedures during this time, visit Know Before You Go on the website.

Save

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake, at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. The Arboretum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in July and August.

The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum.

Save

Comments

comments