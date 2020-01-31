DeSoto Bakery Edylicious Serves Up Royal Afternoon Tea

My husband and I recently discovered the delightful Edylicious Tea Room in DeSoto. While running errands on a rainy day, we stopped at Edylicious Bakery at 243-B North Hampton Road. Enticed by the delicious smells of baked goods, we were invited by owner Edith Adom to enjoy tea for two.

This was an unexpected treat that brightened a cold, wintry day. While I’m a tea lover, my husband had never tried hot tea. He eyed the dainty china table settings and antiques in the store with suspicion. But when he saw the yummy looking spread Mrs. Adom had prepared for us, he was eager to learn tea-sipping etiquette.

One thing we both learned, afternoon tea is an event to be savored slowly. It’s not meant to be rushed. This tea service is an extraordinarily sophisticated, leisurely event. Afternoon tea at Edylicious means a full English tea service, elegantly served on fine china.

The large assortment of tea included black varieties like the delicious Masala Chai and Strawberry Peach I tried. Mrs. Adom said she imports her tea bags from a friend in England. Other varieties include herbal tea, white tea and green tea. The first tier on the Edylicious’ three-tier afternoon tea service featured an assortment of savory finger sandwiches. Perfectly made cucumber, gourmet chicken salad, egg salad and salmon with dill are served on baguettes, croissants and specialty breads.

Scones, Devon cream and strawberry preserves

The middle tier featured lovely scones with Devon cream and strawberry preserves. It also contained muffins and other baked goods. The top tier featured Petit Fours, Madeleines, fruit tarts and macarons, plus chocolate Whoopie Pie, Nutella croissants and bread pudding tarts.

Royal Afternoon Tea at Edylicious is available with two-hour sessions between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. These popular tea events are ideal for three to 15, priced at $27.99 per person. Reservations are required. For Valentine’s Day, Edylicious is offering a special Valentine’s Royal Afternoon Tea at $30 per person, but make your reservations quickly because they will sell out.

Edylicious also offers a special Valentine’s Tea to Go box that you can pre-order for your tea-loving sweetheart. The boxes include finger sandwiches, scones, jam, Devon cream, dessert and tea bags. Who knows, I may even order one for my husband now that he’s a tea convert!

Tea shop owner is a preacher’s wife

Edylicious Bakery and Tea Shop owner Edith Adom is the wife of Arlington’s Christ the King Assembly of God Church Senior Pastor Simon Adom. Their three sons Charles, Enoch and Felix grew up in DeSoto. Mrs. Adom is a gracious hostess as well as a wonderful cook. Her warmth and welcoming smile quickly make everyone—even reluctant males—feel at home.

She opened Edylicious Bakery in DeSoto seven years ago with afternoon tea parties added later. Edylicious Tea Room is located inside the bakery at 243-B N. Hampton Road in DeSoto. For more information, or to make reservations for a unique tea party, call 972-274-1261.

