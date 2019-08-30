Dallas Film Announces Inaugural NTXFF

Dallas North Texas Film Festival In September

Dallas Film recently announced the first 15 films for the inaugural North Texas Film Festival (NTXFF) powered by Capital One. The full lineup will consist of 20+ curated films with sports, family, date night, and horror films. Best of DIFF 2019 (popular films from the 2019 Dallas International Film Festival), veteran films, early access sneak peeks, shorts, and Oscar-contending films are also featured.

Two of the shorts are Texas and world premieres. The first festival to represent North Texas, NTXFF will be held September 26 – 29 at Cinemark West Plano and XD (3800 Dallas Parkway, Plano, TX 75093). Reserved seating for each screening is available through Atom Tickets. A festival lounge offering special perks for attendees will be located within the theater.

“We are thrilled to bring a diverse and accessible collection of films and red-carpet events to the North Texas area,” said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & president of Dallas Film and executive director of Dallas International Film Festival and North Texas Film Festival. “We value bringing people together to discover the art of film. Film is the most relatable art form and our goal with this new festival is to spark meaningful engagement with film in the North Texas region, welcome a full house for each screening, bring in incredible talent and filmmakers from around the world and create a one-of-a-kind festival experience for all who attend.”

Partnership With FANGORIA

A partnership with FANGORIA, an iconic horror magazine, was also announced by NTXFF. For 40 years, FANGORIA has been a pre-Internet beacon for what’s new and exciting in horror. To honor those must-see horror movies, FANGORIA presents two classic films at the festival. Curated screenings of “Re-Animator” (Stuart Gordon, 1985) and “Poltergeist” (Tobe Hooper, 1982) will be presented with introductions from the FANGORIA Vault.

“Poltergeist is not only iconic, ranking amongst the best horror films ever made, but one of the genre’s most effective haunted house movies,” said a representative of Fangoria. “A terrifying team-up like no other between writer/producer/ ghost director Steven Spielberg and director Tobe Hooper (THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE), Poltergeist became quintessential suburban horror of the 1980s era.

Based on the 1922 H. P. Lovecraft serial novelette Herbert West–Reanimator, “Re-Animator” (1985) is an impressive debut from a first-time filmmaker in the genre of horror. The film introduced the genius of co-writer/director Stuart Gordon as well as Herbert West; genre icon and star Jeffrey Combs; and legendary “Scream Queen” Barbara Crampton in her first horror role

“As we considered several types of films for this festival, we knew we wanted to speak to the culture and interests of the North Texas area,” said James Faust, artistic director of Dallas Film. “Given the incredible sports presence and family-friendly environment, we knew we wanted to pick films that inspire, showcase how athletes overcome adversities, and bring joy to people of all ages. We have many exciting events in the works and are eager to create an exceptional festival experience for all who attend.”

Proceeds from NTXFF will benefit the Veterans Institute for Film and Media, a program that prepares veterans for careers in film and media production through education, mentorships, and job placements.

