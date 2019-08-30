Three Tasty Treats Win Big Tex Choice Awards

2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Winners

Three tasty fried treats were named winners in the 2019 Big Tex Choice Awards Aug. 25. The State Fair of Texas is legendary for its fried foods, so 49 concessionaires vied for this year’s top awards.

State Fair judges named Brent and Juan Reaves of Smokey John’s Bar-B-Cue as winners of the Best Taste-Sweet category with their creative concoction, Big Red® Chicken Bread. The homemade, melt-in-your-mouth frosting is flavored with Big Red® and served with a savory fried chicken wing. The wing sits boldly on top of the doughnut’s center, sporting tiny sunglasses as if daring you to take a bite.

Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Mexi-Cone by 85-year-old concessionaire Ruth Hauntz – took the top prize for Best Taste-Savory. Ruth’s slow-cooked barbacoa is served in an ice cream cone-shaped tortilla shell with black beans and cilantro lime rice. Topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and homemade salsa verde, it’s the perfect hand-held treat to enjoy while strolling through the State Fair of Texas.

Most Creative honors were awarded Fla’Mango Tango by The Garza Family –A refreshingly creamy mango twist, fried and drizzled with a kicky citrus glaze. Whipped topping, served with a side of strawberry mango sorbet for a tangy explosion called a Mango Tango.

Big Tex Choice Awards Celebrity Judges

Judges for this year’s awards were Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua. Other judges were Nick & Sam’s founding Chef Samir Dhurandhar; Founder/CEO/Executive Chef of Café Momentum Chad Houser; FreeRange Concepts owner Kyle Noonan; TV personality LeeAnne Locken; and Jose executive chef Anastacia Quinones. Audience member Charles Archer, from Rockwall, was the lucky audience member picked by a random drawing to join the judges. Serving as emcees were Michelle Rodriguez from New Country KSCS and Donovan Lewis from 1310 The Ticket.

These food items, plus a number of other delicious new food items, will be offered at the fair this year. Foodies know to pick up a Visitor’s Guide with its food map showing vendor locations for each of the finalists. Or know before you go by checking out the food finder map at BigTex.com.

Proceeds from the Big Tex Choice Awards event, sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile, are donated to Big Tex Scholarship Program. Over 2,400 students have been awarded more than $12.5 million by the program. Eligible recipients include graduating high school seniors across Texas who have participated in competitive youth livestock events held at the State Fair. Also graduating seniors from six Dallas ISD high schools in the Fair Park-area, State Fair of Texas seasonal employees who have worked three or more fairs, or their dependents.

The State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan since its start in 1886. It promotes agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The 2019 State Fair of Texas is Sept. 27-Oct. 20 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com.

