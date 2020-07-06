Dallas County Sees Hospitalizations Increase By 16% in 1 Day

Dallas County Reports 1214 New COVID-19 Cases, 4th Consecutive Day Over 1,000

Dallas- New COVID-19 cases in Dallas County, set another record today with 1,214 additional COVID-19 cases being reported. Perhaps more concerning is the increase in hospitalizations, a 16% increase in one day alone. There are six new deaths being reported today.

The additional 6 deaths being reported today include:

A man in his 40’s was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been hospitalized.

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility.

The following metrics are alarming to Judge Jenkins and the Public Health Committee advising Dallas County officials:

1. Increase to 33% positivity for SARS-CoV-2 testing.

2. A 23.3% increase in COVID-19 suspected admissions in Dallas County hospitals and a 14.5% increase in those cases in ICUs.

3. Multiple hospital systems are reporting the largest volumes of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

Judge Jenkins wrote another letter to Governor Abbott pointing out the alarming data and imploring him to implement immediate changes.

Excerpt from Judge Jenkins letter to Governor Abbott:

Because of this significant increase in cases and the potential impact on the healthcare system and the residents of Dallas County, health experts and I recommend the following measures be implemented immediately with the imposition of additional penalties above those proscribed by the current orders:

Limit high-risk events and in-and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people that could lead to additional COVID-19 transmission. We once again strongly urge the closing of bowling alleys, arcades, amusement parks, venues for concerts, sporting arenas, weddings or other large events, inside restaurant dining, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps and day care centers for non-essential workers, and other social venues or activities that cannot enforce strict physical distancing or masks be strictly worn 100% of the time (i.e., cigar bars). Avoid in-person attendance at faith-based services. Utilize virtual methods such as live streaming, or other social media-based platforms, for continuance of faith practices. If in person attendance occurs, all participants should be masked. Strict adherence to minimum 6 foot distancing between attendee families or individuals. Live choirs should not be allowed. Avoid if over 65 or in a high-risk group. Prohibit COVID-19 “parties” or gatherings for the intentional spread of COVID-19.

Those who test positive for the virus must:

Cooperate with healthcare personnel calling from the health department to identify their close contacts who might have been exposed to the virus. Self-quarantine for 14 days to avoid spreading the infection to others if they have been exposed to the virus unless public health directs otherwise. Wear face coverings and practice spatial distancing at home or move to a temporary shelter to avoid infecting their family members if they test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed.

In addition, for the long-term safety of Dallas County, we continue to recommend the ongoing:

Enforcement of the Governor’s masking and public gatherings orders for the general

public. Ongoing communication about the importance of physical distancing, masking and frequent hand hygiene. Testing of high-risk individuals, populations, situations and others as deemed appropriate by public health guidance; Concomitant contact tracing and isolation to interrupt transmission, and continued support and growth of the laboratory and public health infrastructure and reagent/kit supply chains to support the current and future needs

