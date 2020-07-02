BREAKING New Executive Order Requires Face Coverings In Texas

Texans MUST Wear a Face Mask In Public Spaces Per Governor Abbott

Governor Abbott does NOT want to close down Texas again. But, he’s beginning to realize Texas will have to make some changes to slow the spread of COVID-19. Currently, the virus is spreading through the state like an out of control wildfire. In addition to today’s Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions, he encourages Texans to work from home.

The order requires TDEM to maintain a list of counties that are not subject to this

face-covering requirement pursuant to paragraph number 11. The list can be

found at: www.tdem.texas.gov/ga29.

Governor Abbott also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people. Abbott also made social distancing mandatory. This means individuals must maintain six feet distance from those not in the same household. With few exceptions, groups or gatherings over 10 people are not allowed.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face covering in public spaces. Likewise, large gatherings are a clear contributor to the rise in COVID-19 cases.”

The Executive Order GA-29 requires a person first receive a written or verbal warning, and on the second violation the offender can be fined, no more than $250 per violation. Abbott emphasized “jail confinement” is NOT a penalty for violating the face mask requirement.

Abbott continued, “Restricting the size of groups gatherings will strengthen Texas’ ability to corral this virus and keep Texans safe. We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. If Texans commit to wearing face coverings in public spaces and follow the best health and safety practices, we can both slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep Texas open for business. I urge all Texans to wear a face covering in public, not just for their own health, but for the health of their families, friends, and for all our fellow Texans.”

Governor Abbott Addresses COVID-19 Spread In Texas

View Governor Abbott’s Executive Order 7-2-2020 EO-GA-29 Face Coverings Mandatory in Texas

