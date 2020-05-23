Mansfield ISD Surveys Students, Teachers For Future Needs

Mansfield ISD Wants Input On Fall Learning

MANSFIELD – Mansfield ISD is no stranger to surveys to collect district information.

District Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu said “The purpose of the MISD Feedback and Needs Assessment Survey is to help the district accurately plan for the 2020-21 school year. The survey was given to all MISD parents, MISD teachers and MISD students in grades 3-12.”

Through this parent and student survey, MISD said it will be able to understand how to best support students in a distance learning environment. The emphasis being a specific focus on well-being and social-emotional learning. The surveys will also be used to understand the needs of families.

The survey is available online until early June, it asks Mansfield parents and teachers to give an honest assessment for the upcoming school year.

Districts Reinvent Learning

Cantu said the survey given to teachers will assess the professional and personal needs of those employees in a distance learning environment.

“The parent and student surveys ends on June 1, so we are still in the process of collecting that data,” Cantu added. “No decision has been made yet about how fall learning will look, but the surveys will help in the district’s decision-making.”

Mansfield ISD conducts annual district and school climate surveys too. This survey is separate and apart from other surveys. The MISD Feedback and Needs Assessment Survey specifically talks about distance learning and other needs. Input will help the district accurately plan for the future.

“School districts around the nation are being faced with new challenges,” Cantu concluded. “Mansfield ISD is looking at new ways to support students and families while continually rethinking and reinventing learning during this time. As we seek guidance from state and local officials, the survey will serve as an additional guide for how to maneuver new challenges that continue to present themselves as we reflect on the spring and plan and prepare for the summer and fall.”

The survey can be found at https://www.mansfieldisd.org/news-events/newsroom/news-content/~board/district-news/post/take-the-misd-parent-feedback-and-needs-assessment-survey for Mansfield residents who are interested in participating.

Save

Comments

comments