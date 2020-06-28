Dallas County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Doubled In June

VP Pence & Governor Abbott Encourage Texans to Wear Masks

Vice President Pence visited Dallas today, along with Dr. Birx and Dr. Ben Carson. Their visit included a roundtable at UT Southwestern. During a press conference with Governor Abbott, the Vice President encouraged Texans to wear face masks or face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Abbott says COVID-19″ has taken a very swift and dangerous turn in Texas”, as the positivity rate is currently at 13%.

“President Trump wanted us to be here today with the developments over the last two weeks with the rising positivity and the rising number of cases with a very simple message and that is to use people of Texas: We’re with you.” Vice President Pence

Dallas County Reports Another Record Number of COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, Dallas County reports 570 additional COVID-19 cases today and one new death. Judge Jenkins is concerned the number of hospitalizations in June have doubled, as he says hospitalizations are ” the best indicator of the wide community spread we are experiencing.”

With today’s new COVID-19 cases, Dallas County has passed 20,000 total cases, bringing the total case count to 20,165, including 352 deaths. The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Important things to note:

More than half of all COVID-19 cases in Dallas County since June 1 are being diagnosed in young adults between 18 to 39 years of age

Spikes in cases are continuing to be associated with multiple large recreational and social gatherings since the beginning of June, including house parties.

More than two-thirds of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations have been under 65 years of age, and about 50% do not have any high-risk chronic health conditions .

. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Week 25, percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 increased to 26.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals

Jenkins Letter To Governor Abbott

In a letter from Judge Jenkins to the Governor, the Judge shares recommendations from epidemiologists, infectious disease doctors, hospital executives, physician leaders, and public health leaders

The following are the recommendations of the Committee:

Reinstitute “Stay Home, Stay Safe” for 30 days.

Universal masking/physical distancing that is enforced with fines statewide or at least regionally.

Limit events/situations where individuals congregate.

Businesses that can maintain work from home or physical distancing may remain open at 50 percent capacity (such as professional services that allow for an individual to work isolated in an office).

Reduce indoor gatherings to a ten person limit with mandatory masking and physical distancing.

Maintain outdoor events to a limit of 100 with mandatory masking and physical distancing.

Restaurants to be closed except for take-out or outdoor seating only with physical distancing.

Close bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing or masks to be strictly worn (i.e., cigar bars).

Maintain bar closures.

Daycare can remain open for essential workers only with CDC masking and safety rules

Judge Jenkins also acknowledges the surge is posing an economic hardship on Texans and asks for a moratorium on evictions and adjusting unemployment rules. You can read the full letter Gov. Abbott Letter 6.27.2020

Save

Comments

comments