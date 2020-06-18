Dallas County Reports Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

392 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths in Dallas County

“Today we’re seeing our highest hospitalizations for COVID-19 ever reported in Dallas County at 423 and the number of hospitalizations across the Metroplex area has shot up more than 200 to now being 923. This number is the one to watch most closely as this represents the tip of the iceberg that you can see and gives an indication to the amount of COVID-19 cases spreading in the community that you are yet to see. We had 392 new cases reported today and five deaths. This is the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever reported, second only to yesterday.

I’m asking the Commissioner’s Court to consider an order requiring masks at businesses here in Dallas County. Recent medical studies and the reports coming from them tell us that masks are the single most important tool we have to stop the spread and surge in cases and infections that we are seeing and keep our economy moving. You don’t need to wait on the government to wear a mask when on public transportation or at businesses. Maintain six foot distancing at all times, use good hand hygiene and avoid unnecessary crowds. It’s up to all of us to #WearAMask #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that is to #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The additional 5 deaths being reported today include:

A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 90’s man who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. He expired in the facility, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 27% of Emergency Room Visits Are COVID Related

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. We remain around 400 cases in a hospital or acute care setting, well above our previous sustained plateau of 300-350 hospitalizations. Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Wednesday, June 17th, remained high at 586 visits, representing over 27 percent of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

