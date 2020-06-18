Ellis County Total COVID-19 Cases Exceed 500

June 18, 2020 – According to the DSHS website, Ellis County has 150 active COVID-19 cases as of 6/18/2020 at 4:15 pm. They show 7,786 tests have been conducted in Ellis County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of twenty additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 519 cases of COVID-19, including 367 recoveries.

As the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ellis county exceeds 500, please remember this virus still exists within our community. Members of Ellis County should remain vigilant and continue to take serious precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, DSHS reports 7,699 tests administered in Ellis County. These updates can be found on their website https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/additionaldata/ .

These additional cases of COVID-19 include:

Ennis-

5 year-old male

22 year-old male

37 year-old female

52 year-old male

Ferris-

31 year-old male

43 year-old female

Glenn Heights-

29 year-old female

Maypearl-

23 year-old male

Midlothian-

28 year-old female

54 year-old male

Milford-

19 year-old male

Ovilla-

29 year-old male

75 year-old female

Red Oak-



38 year-old male

55 year-old female

Waxahachie-

2 year-old female

31 year-old female

45 year-old male

60 year-old male

69 year-old male

