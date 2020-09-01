Dallas County Reports 455 New Positive COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Dallas County Reports 622 Total COVID-19 Cases Today, 455 Are New

DALLAS — For over a week Dallas County’s COVID-19 numbers have been a mix of new cases and cases that were a result of a delay from the ELR system. With the backlog of cases being reported with new cases, many find it hard to trust the data being reported as reliable.

This afternoon Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 622 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 72,252, including 920 confirmed deaths. Additionally, there are 70 probable cases being reported, which brings the total number of probable cases in Dallas County to 3,016, including 9 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 622 new cases being reported today, 461 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ (DSHS) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) system and 167 were from months prior to August.

Dallas County Reports 19 Additional Deaths Today:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions .

. A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He expired in the facility.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

COVID-19 In Kids 8/8-8/21 Dallas County

From August 8th through 21st, 393 school-aged children between 5 to 18 years of age were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County. About 50% of these cases were high school age. By zip code of residence, 203 (51%) of these children were projected to have been enrolled in Dallas ISD schools.

The provisional 7-day average daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 34 was 226. The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 continues to decline but remains high, with 11.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 34.

Increase In Positive Cases May Not Indicate An Upward Trend

“Today we are experiencing our highest number of new COVID-19 positive cases that we’ve seen in some time. I caution the public not to overreact to this one day number. It includes many cases from the State’s electronic laboratory reporting system for this month and those cases may have been botched from several days, making today a higher number. We can look at these numbers over the new few days to see if there’s any sort of a trend upward.

In the meantime, it’s very important that everyone continue to wear their mask, maintain six-foot distance, use good hand-washing, avoid unnecessary trips, and avoid any indoor activities where people are not wearing masks one hundred percent of the time. If we all make good decisions, we’ll continue to see less sickness, more businesses open and our kids back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

