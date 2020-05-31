Dallas County COVID-19 Cases Continue Upward Trend

Dallas COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000

DALLAS – As of 11:00 am May 31, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 228 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 10,234, including 229 deaths.

The additional death being reported today is of a man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Dallas and had been hospitalized. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 229 total deaths

reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response. Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. Due to weekend reporting, new data will be available on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. You can find additional information on risk-level monitoring data here.

Judge Jenkins Urges Protesters To Wear Face Coverings

“Today’s number, along with the last three days, are the beginning of a modest trend upward in increased positive cases. However, the numbers that the doctors and the CDC are focusing on are hospitalizations, emergency room visits for COVID-19, and ICU admissions for COVID-19, along with deaths. We’ll have a better gauge of those numbers on Tuesday as there is a lag in reporting on the weekend. Unfortunately, we have not seen a decline yet in any of the metrics that the doctors and the CDC are looking for to loosen

our restrictions so please continue to make smart decisions. Avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering on public transportation and in stores and exercise good hand hygiene particularly when outside the home. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve.

Many people have engaged in protests over the death of George Floyd. Peaceful protests and demonstrations are a quintessential part of our American democracy. In this strange time of COVID-19, where we are best served for public health to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing, and wear a cloth face covering when in public gatherings, those who wish to demonstrate must be particularly mindful of their safety and public health so that we don’t see an outbreak caused by these mass gatherings. It’s important that those who are not demonstrating separate peaceful protests and the right of people to exhibit their first amendment rights from the interlopers in the protests who are committing acts of

vandalism and actually hurting the cause that they claim to support.

It’s up to all of us to show signs of respect to one another, listen to one another and move to a more perfect union. Probably the number one question I got on COVID-19 before the murder of George Floyd was when are things going to get back to normal regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic damage that it is causing. We don’t want to get back to ‘normal’ where our black neighbors are more likely to be victims of disparate treatment from the police that can lead to violence and denigration. We must quell acts of vandalism while honoring the desire and frustration of many with the current situation and find ways to listen and work together to build a new normal that protects black people from

misconduct and strengthens the relationship between public safety and everyone in our community,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here:

https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

