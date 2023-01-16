CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN – (RFP) RFP NUMBER : 2023-01

Facebook

CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

RFP NUMBER : 2023-01

RFP TITLE: DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL SERVICES

DATE DUE: JANUARY 31, 2023 DUE NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M., CST

RFP’s will be opened at the City of Midlothian City Hall located at 104 W Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas 76065. (as per Purchasing Dept. clock) on deadline due date. RFPs received later than the date and time above will not be considered.

Please return RFP ORIGINAL AND ONE ELECTRONIC VERSION (THUMBDRIVE) in sealed envelope. Be sure that return envelope shows the RFP Number, Description and is marked “SEALED RFP”.

Please direct all inquiries about this RFP to the Purchasing Agent at cheryl.allison@midlothian.tx.us

RETURN RFP TO:

Purchasing Agent, City of Midlothian, Finance Department, 104 W Avenue E, Midlothian, Texas 76065.

For additional information or to request addendum contact: Cheryl Allison, cheryl.allison@midlothian.tx.us, 972-775-7106

Website: Purchasing | Midlothian, TX – Official Website