Cities Are Overwhelmed With Water Shut Off Calls

Current Information On Water-All Cities Asking Residents To Conserve Water

Arlington:

If you have a water line break at your house or business, please call 9-1-1 so that the issue can be recorded and corrected as quickly as possible.

UPDATE at 4:32 p.m.: Arlington Water Utilities continues efforts to restore water pressure and service to homes and businesses. Officials now estimate it will take approximately 48 hours for the water distribution system to return to normal pressure levels. As pressure is restored, safety tests will be conducted to determine when the boil alert for the city can be lifted. Please continue to boil water for consumption until the alert has been lifted.

Cedar Hill:

Cedar Hill Fire Department needs your help in reducing calls for service on water shut offs. If you can find your house shut-off valve, you can shut if off yourself.

DO NOT ATTEMPT to access the meter box. If you need assistance in shutting off your water, contact (972) 780-6643.

If, despite your best efforts, your have burst or broken pipes and water is entering your home, call 9-1-1.

Also, Cedar Hill is asking ALL residents to conserve water, For water shut offs and utility emergencies, call (469) 272-2931 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours call (972) 780- 6643.

Duncanville Asks Residents To Conserve Water

Duncanville After Hours Water emergency number: 972-780-4959

DeSoto

Water 972.230.5724 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or 972.780.6641 after hours and on weekends.

Fort Worth Water Still Under A Boil Notice

As temperatures begin to warm and you think you’ve had frozen pipes, be prepared to turn water off at your private shut off. Only in an emergency should you shut water off at the meter.

Call us at 817-392-4477 and let us do that for you.

If you are venturing out, please do not leave your faucets on. Just to be on the safe side. Drip the faucets when you are home.

And if you can, please conserve water and use for essential household needs. Consider putting off doing the laundry for now. Not only does it use a lot of water, it uses a lot of electricity.

Grand Prairie Water

Not currently under a boil water notice. There may be temporary shut offs or low water pressure in isolated areas to address main breaks and other potential issues. The city has communicated with Dallas Water Utilities (our largest water provider) and they are bringing additional resources online to ensure the demand is met to their customers.

The city does ask citizens to try to conserve water as much as possible in the event there is a catastrophic issue that limits our capacity.

The rumors of shut offs south of I-20 are not true. We are at the mercy, to some extent, of some outside agencies that we purchase water from, but we have taken extra precautions on our side of the system to prevent as much down time as possible.

We have every intention in ensuring the citizens of Grand Prairie have water and wastewater services, unless a resident’s pipes are frozen) throughout this extreme weather event.

Mansfield Water

If you have a water emergency during this extreme winter weather, contact the water utilities department: 817-276-4230 during business hours and 817-473-8411 after hours. We want you to get to right department quickly, so please do not call 911 or public safety dispatch as they are handling other emergencies

