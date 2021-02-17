Midlothian ISD Update & Cancellations-No School Until 2/23

Share via: 0 Shares 0





What started out as an unexpected snow day in Midlothian ISD due to power outages, is now what some have called a “junior winter break”. Midlothian was prepared to have remote and virtual school this week, but no one anticipated the power outages throughout Texas. So, the District went to Plan B, and students and staff have been off this week. There is no school Friday and Monday 2/22 is a scheduled student holiday!

Kudos to Midlothian ISD for being proactive in communicating with students and parents on cancellations. Now for the bad news, with Friday’s cancellation the District will have to have a make-up day on March 12, 2021. No word yet on if the make up day will be in person or virtual.

Midlothian ISD Schedule Update

From the Midlothian ISD Facebook Update: “We are working with the Texas Education Agency regarding seeking waivers for the days prior to Friday, February 19. As many of our families are continuing to experience these issues, we wanted to be proactive and get this information to you as soon as possible for planning purposes. Additionally, we will not hold a community update tomorrow, February 18. As a reminder, Monday, February 22 continues to be a student holiday as indicated on the District calendar.

In an effort to keep you informed, our maintenance, construction, transportation, and custodial team members have been hard at work as they have been monitoring our classrooms and facilities daily to assess any damage related to challenges with freezing temperatures, connectivity issues and power outages. We are blessed to have such committed MISD family members who ensure our buildings are clean, operational and can provide warmth for our students and teachers during these extreme weather days. These family members have also experienced power outages and challenges at home, but continue to keep our students’ needs’ top of mind as we ensure we have a welcoming, safe and clean learning environment.

Please take a moment to say thank you to these unsung heroes. When we say we are a family and we are better together, it is so true and it is times like these, while difficult, remind us of the blessings we do have. For campuses that may have been directly affected with any damage, your campus principal will contact student families prior to Tuesday, February 23.

With the need for rescheduled events and programs, below is the new schedule to-date based on the National Weather Service and City of Midlothian Emergency Management temperature predictions.

Midlothian High School Theatre Frozen Production – performances will move to next weekend, the last weekend of February. Stay tuned to your email for those who bought tickets for additional information.

Athletic UIL Basketball Playoff Schedule

Midlothian High School Boys: Saturday, 7 p.m. at Lancaster HS

Heritage High School Girls: Saturday, 12 p.m. (noon) at Lancaster HS

Heritage High School Boys: Saturday, 1:oo p.m. at DeSoto HS

San Antonio Ag Show

Students and Sponsors scheduled to leave Sunday

MISD Board Meeting 2/22/2021

As a reminder, our Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 22. This will be the Board’s rescheduled monthly Board of Trustees meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. This agenda will include the full agenda originally planned for Monday, February 15 including both Public Hearings: Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) and the Supplemental Pay Resolution for Staff. This meeting will be streamed off our website at www.MISD.gs

and the agenda will be posted on Friday, February 19th.

Please continue to stay tuned to your email throughout the week and weekend as information may change. Thank you for all of your patience and understanding – let’s keep lifting each other up and supporting our friends and neighbors during this time – We are better together!”

