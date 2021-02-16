City of Alvarado Under A Boil Water Notice

Share via: 0 Shares 0





From the City of Alvarado

Update 2/16/21 1:20 pm

1.Public Notice to Boil Water

Due to a water main break and loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on

Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system,

The City of Alvarado #1260001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water

prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials

will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Hall at 817-790-3351

2. Our teams continue to monitor and work on the water system in Alvarado.

Water pressure is extremely low at this time, which warrants the boil notice above.

The electricity black-outs, water main break, and high consumption all make

the recovery efforts challenging. Improvements are happening in very small increments that may not be noticeable to most. Please use water sparingly to help restore levels.

3. The City of Alvarado offices WILL BE CLOSED Tuesday, 2/16/21.

Regular business is suspended at this time. Emergency services are priority and we are working remotely to continue addressing concerns during this time.

4. We know this is a frustrating time for our community. But as with any other challenge Alvarado has faced, we will overcome this. Many homes have been without power and water for a while now.

Please check on your neighbors. If you find someone who is AT RISK (older persons, special circumstances and medical conditions) due to loss of power, water and heat.

Alvarado Contact Information

We have set up a Warming Station with very limited capacity at the Alvarado Senior Center for those in at risk categories.

This location can also be used for those who have been without power for a few days and may need to recharge phones or devices for communication while home power remains off.

Please note….this is not a shelter or I’m just a hanging out spot.

But rather a temporary location to gear up for the next round of challenges.

We are trying to provide help to those in critical phases at this time.

For more information you may contact:

Councilman Jacob Wheat – (817) 821-9240

City Manager Emile Moline – (817) 240-3382

Ms. Wendy Brown – (817) 240-9098

