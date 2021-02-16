North Fort Worth Residents Under Boil Water Notice

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Boil Water Notice In North Fort Worth

Due to a power outage at the Eagle Mountain Water plant and subsequent loss of water pressure in the system, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Fort Worth, PWS ID 2200012, to notify water customers in a large portion of north Fort Worth to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions. Of course for those in an area without power this is one more challenge to deal with on top of the arctic cold.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, contact the water utility at 817-392-4477 or by email.

Save

Outage Expected To Impact Area Through Wednesday

The Eagle Mountain Water Plant and raw water pump station, 6801 Bowman Roberts Road, has been without power for more than two hours. The plant has experienced multiple power outages today because of the rolling blackouts.

Water in a northside elevated water tank has been drained, leaving many customers without water. Approximately 100,000 people are affected.

Water pressure will return once power is restored to the plant, but impacted customers should expect to be on a boil water notice through at least midday Wednesday. The utility will issue another notice once it verifies the water is safe.

The utility is also experiencing challenges in other parts of the city because most plants have been impacted at some point by power outages, and the subfreezing temperatures are impacting equipment.

For those needing to warm up, a warming station has been set up at Worth Heights Community Center at 551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110. It will be open 24/7.

Water Main Breaks

Staff is expecting an increase in breaks in cast iron water mains and an increase in calls for emergency shutoffs because of broken private plumbing lines. The utility is always on round the clock operations, but is ready to react to the changing conditions by bringing in additional crews and call center representatives as needed.

If someone suspects a water main is broken, report the location immediately by calling 817-392-4477 so it can be repaired as soon as possible.. Don’t assume your neighbor called and do not use email or social media to report main breaks. These communication channels are not constantly monitored, and this could cause a delayed response.

Customers should keep extra water on hand in the event they lose service because of a main break or frozen or ruptured private plumbing lines.

