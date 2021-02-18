Denton Under A Boil Water Notice

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Denton Issues Boil Water Notice, Testing To Begin On Friday

Almost 24 hours ago there was a power outage at both treatment facilities (which has since been repaired), this resulted in Denton’s supply of water reaching a near critical low. This low would be made worse by residents opening their faucets in an attempt to prevent water pipes from freezing.

Critically low water pressure in Denton resulted in the need for a boil water notice. The city asks residents instead of allowing faucets to drip, please wrap pipes with towels and open cabinets for under-sink pipes to keep them from freezing.

The City of Denton has issued a Boil Water Notice on Feb. 17, 2021, for all the customers of City of Denton water utilities due to low water pressure. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Residents in the affected area should not drink water without boiling it first.

Customers should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for two minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

This Boil Water Notice will remain in effect for the area of concern until tests confirms that the quality of the drinking water meets State and Federal drinking water standards. The testing process is expected to take at least 24 hours and the City staff anticipates to begin testing the water supply on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

The City will inform customers when tests confirm that no bacteria are present in the drinking water supply. Further information will be provided at www.cityofdenton.com and on the City’s social media.

For updates and additional information, visit www.cityofdenton.com.

The City will rescind the notice and inform customers when water pressure rises and tests confirm that no harmful bacteria are present in the drinking water supply through the City’s website, social media, and a CodeRED alert.

According to the EPA if you are unable to boil water, you can disinfect water using household bleach. Only use regular, unscented chlorine bleach products that are suitable for disinfection and sanitization as indicated on the label. The label may say that the active ingredient contains 6 or 8.25% of sodium hypochlorite. Do not use scented, color safe, or bleaches with added cleaners.

If water is cloudy, let it settle and filter it through a clean cloth, paper towel, or coffee filter.

Locate a clean dropper from your medicine cabinet or emergency supply kit.

Locate a fresh liquid chlorine bleach or liquid chlorine bleach that is stored at room temperatures for less than one year.

Save

Comments

comments