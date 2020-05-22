CHISD Superintendent Hudson, Longhorns Stand Together

Cedar Hill- Friday, May 22, 2020

Dear Longhorn Nation,

We made it! It hasn’t been an easy journey by any stretch of the imagination, but here we are at the final day of the 2019-2020 academic year. We are grateful to each and every educator, trustee, parent, scholar and community member for rising above an unprecedented situation and finding a way to make it happen.

Less than three months ago, we anticipated that this would be a routine spring semester, complete with activities, concerts, after-school programs, field trips, sporting events and more. Social distancing has been a challenge, but we have learned to never take these cherished activities for granted.

We have continued to look for ways to make the end-of-the-year celebrations as normal as possible, within the safety guidelines. We are working closely with federal, state and local officials as we make these decisions.

Reaching the finale of the 2019-2020 school year was a big step, because now, CHISD educators can take a well-deserved break after weeks of Flex Learning. Additionally, the CHISD Administration Team can shift its focus to preparing for the 2020-2021 school year. There is plenty of work ahead, and I promise you that the Administration Team is prepared for the task. The Administration Team returns to the Cedar Hill Government Center on June 1, with strict social distancing measures intact. This is an important move toward preparing for a successful 2020-2021 school year.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, we will not serve meals on Monday, May 25. But we will continue to provide “Grab & Go Meals” on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through June 30. We have served over 100,000 meals since we returned from Spring Break.

Our summer school will go ahead as planned, virtually, and we look forward to serving those scholars.

Registration is ongoing for Pre-K, Kindergarten and new scholars. Returning scholars can begin registering on July 20.

I will no longer send out daily messages during the summer. But make no mistake, we will still communicate important news and key messages on a regular basis.

We will always remember the way our scholars served as an example of strength and resilience during this difficult time. We can never adequately thank them enough for sacrificing their senior year, for the sake of the community’s health. But we hope they know that they will always be remembered in CHISD history. And there are numerous ways that you can honor our Class of 2020 Seniors: Applaud Our Graduates, Adopt a Senior, etc.

Longhorns Stand Together

On a personal note, this marks the completion of my first academic year as Superintendent of Cedar Hill ISD. I had always admired this district from afar, but now I am fully aware of the character and spirit of CHISD and this community.

Longhorns stand together, regardless of the circumstances, and you have made that evident time and again during this crisis. I am proud to share with you this video that I believe sums up the spirit of our Longhorn family: https://youtu.be/aYdmo6H03K0. When needed, our community raises their Horns and steps up to help one another.

I am forever grateful to each and every one of you. #HornsUpTogether

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

