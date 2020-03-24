Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson’s Daily Message

Dear Longhorn Nation,

As of today, Dallas County is under a Shelter in Place by order of Judge Clay Jenkins. We strongly advise you and your family to stay at home as much as possible.

Remember, during this time, CHISD is still offering grab and go meals for young people 18 and under. Starting today, Cedar Hill ISD is distributing lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time, the District will provide the following day’s breakfast.

Also, I would like to thank the Chick-fil-A Cedar Hill location (387 East FM 1382 Cedar Hill, TX 75104) for donating 600 coupons to our scholars’ families during this challenging time. When families stop by one of our four meal locations (Plummer, High Pointe, Bessie Coleman or Cedar Hill HS) during distribution time, they will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A item. Chick-fil-A Cedar Hill has always been an excellent community partner, so it does not surprise me that they continue to shine through during this time.

Thank you to all of our families who completed the Device/Internet survey we shared with you on Friday. Our administrative team is reviewing the information collected and developing a plan to address the internet and technology needs of our scholars. I plan to share additional information with you all in the days ahead.

Most families will use the time at home to support and love one another. But a sad reality of this situation is that scholars who come from abusive homes do not have the outlets that they once did – school and extracurricular activities. CHISD and the Cedar Hill community are taking that very seriously and we encourage anyone who suspects child abuse to call the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-CHILD. To report child abuse or neglect, contact law enforcement or child protective services. Students can contact law enforcement at 911 or use the District’s Anonymous Alert system at https://www.anonymousalerts.com/cedarhillisd.

Remember, if you are experiencing emotional stress, you can email support@chisd.net to be connected to a CHISD counselor. For additional information about support, please visit the Cedar Hill ISD counseling page.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

Save

Comments

comments