CHISD Will Not Offer In Person Summer School Program

Dr. Hudson Discusses Future Of CHISD

In a letter/press release Dr. Gerald Hudson, informs everyone of future changes at Cedar Hill ISD:

Dear Longhorn Nation,

During Governor Abbott’s news conference on Monday, he made an announcement regarding Phase 2 of reopening Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The safety and well-being of our scholars, staff and families are our top concerns. I want to remind you that CHISD will not hold in-person summer school programs. Virtual offerings will be offered through specific programs:

Extended School Year – available for special education scholars who qualify.

English Learners – kindergarten and first grade scholars who qualify.

Career & Technical Education – available for incoming ninth grade scholars.

You can learn more about the summer school programs, hours, contact information and eligibility at chisd.net/summerschool.

Honor Cedar Hill Class of 2020

We encourage everyone to honor and recognize our Cedar Hill Class of 2020 Seniors by participating in #ApplaudCHISDGrads at 2:30 p.m. this Thursday, May 21. Take a photo or video honoring the seniors and post it to social media using the #ApplaudCHISDGrads hashtag. You have our guarantee that they will sincerely appreciate it!

Renovations are in order for the Cedar Hill High School cafeteria. Chartwells, the District’s new Child Nutrition vendor, sent its architectural team to the CHHS Cafeteria last week in order to develop renovation plans.

The renovations do not stop there. We will be renovating the third serving line at Permenter Middle School in order to make it more functional and inviting. We are excited to welcome Chartwells to CHISD and look forward to further improvements to our child nutrition services next school year.

Aditionally, we were delighted to see that the 13 CHHS Highstepper Seniors received a Senior Sendoff last Friday. Their coach, Mila McQueen, oversaw the ceremony and ensured that the scholars had fun, while adhering to social distancing requirements.

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerald B. Hudson

Superintendent of Schools

Cedar Hill Independent School District

Save

Comments

comments