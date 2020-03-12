Cedar Hill ISD Extends Spring Break, SAFE LONGHORN Hotline

Cedar Hill ISD Spring Break Extended Until March 23

Cedar Hill, TX- Due to the March 11th announcement by the World Health Organization that the Coronavirus has been declared an pandemic, Cedar Hill ISD (CHISD) is extending its spring break for an additional week. All CHISD scholars should return to school on Monday March 23, 2020, all staff should report Monday March 23, 2020 unless notified by the immediate supervisor.

“As circumstances continue to evolve, we will stay in touch with our staff and community to provide timely and clear information based on the most current guidance from our local, state and federal health authorities, our first priority is the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate our community’s support at this time,” said Dr. Gerald Hudson, CHISD superintendent.

Cedar Hill ISD is implementing the SAFE LONGHORN HOTLINE starting on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. CHISD families and staff are asked to call (469) 272-2020 for information on the district’s response to the Coronavirus and for self quarantine information.

CHISD staff will operate the SAFE LONGHORN HOTLINE from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday March 15th and during regular business hours (M-F 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) starting Monday March 16th until further notice. Spanish speaking staff will be available to provide support.

The district is also offering free breakfast and lunch to anyone under the age of 18 living in Cedar Hill ISD boundaries starting on Monday March 16th. Breakfast will be provided from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Plummer Elementary School, High Pointe Elementary School, Bessie Coleman Middle School and Cedar Hill High School.

The district will offer flex learning plans that will allow scholars to continue learning while on self quarantine and while the district is closed. Online lessons will be available at chisd.net/flexlearning starting at 10 am CST on Monday March 16, 2020.

For more information visit chisd.net/coronavirus.

