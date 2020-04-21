Flex Learning: A CHISD Parent’s Perspective

CEDAR HILL, TX – Lake Ridge Elementary Parent Shon Parson has high expectations for her son, David, a fifth grader, and she’s been pleased with Cedar Hill ISD’s approach to Flex Learning.

“I appreciate that the District moved very quickly to get their Flex Learning up to speed,” Parson said. “The information was there, but we took our time. By the third week, we understood that Flex Learning was the new normal, and we had to do it.”

The Parsons were traveling out of state during Spring Break and soon learned that CHISD would be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

“I was hoping the online option would be available, and it was,” Parson said. “I expect my son to do extra work. The teacher (Demeta Sharp) ended up sending me a link, so I could track his progress.” Parson regularly views her son’s assignments at the beginning of the week.

A Nurse Practitioner for a Neo-Natal ICU in Dallas, Parson said she is not always able to work closely on assignments with her son, but she wants to make sure he understands expectations.

“He gets up, gets breakfast and stays on his work,” Parson said. “He knows what he has to do.”

She regularly communicates with her son’s teachers – Sharp, Christine Windham and Matthew Gaines, through email, phone and text messaging. Teachers will regularly call and check in on the scholars.

“They are pro-active,” Parson said.

Parson was impressed that the scholars received assignments in subjects such as Physical Education and Music.

Parson has spoken with friends in other states, and she said their students are not receiving anywhere close to the same instruction as CHISD students.

“In those places, they aren’t doing online learning – they are scrambling to figure out what they’re going to do,” Parson said.

Flex Learning will continue through May 22, 2020 – the final day of the 2019-2020 academic school year.

“I expect that it will continue to improve,” Parson said. “I would like to see the District continue to incorporate Flex Learning, along with the on-site learning, when it resumes. With the way technology is now, kids have to be comfortable with that type of learning.”

