Cedar Hill Mayor Declares Local State of Disaster

MESSAGE FROM MAYOR STEPHEN MASON

Today I signed a proclamation declaring a Local State of Disaster that will aid us in responding to the Coronavirus situation. There is evidence of community spread in North Texas, and we must act now to slow the spread and protect our neighbors and the most vulnerable members of our community.

Because the virus is easily spread in group settings, Dallas County has prohibited community gatherings of 500 persons or more, and we strongly discourage gatherings of more than 250 and gatherings of more than 10 high-risk individuals (adults over 60 years old and those with underlying medical conditions).

In Cedar Hill, the Alan E. Sims Cedar Hill Recreation Center and the Zula B. Wylie Public Library will be closed to the public. We encourage residents to use online services to access library resources, to pay their utility bill, or to resolve their court case.

I urge all Cedar Hill residents and business, faith, and community leaders to consider what you can to do help slow the spread in our community. Wash your hands often, avoid crowds and close contact with others, don’t hoard essential supplies – get what you need and leave some for your neighbor.

I assure you that your first responders, city emergency management teams, and state and local officials are working hard to execute a plan to slow the spread of this virus. We will get through this situation together, and as in all things, we are much stronger together – praying and working in unison for the good of our community.

God Bless,

Mayor Stephen Mason

View additional closures and cancellations at http://cedarhilltx.com/26…/Coronavirus-Disease-2019-COVID-19

