CHISD to Serve Summer Meals Through June 30

CEDAR HILL, TX- The Cedar Hill Independent School District will continue to serve “Grab &

Go” Meals through Tuesday, June 30.

“Even though the 2019-2020 academic year concludes this Friday, we want to ensure that we provide scholars with the meals that they rely upon,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

The meals will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Plummer Elementary School (Door #5)

High Pointe Elementary School (Door #11)

Bessie Coleman Middle School (Door #15)

Cedar Hill High School (Door #14)

Highlands Elementary School (Door #3)

On Fridays, meals will be distributed at Cedar Hill High School, Door #14.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday, CHISD will not serve “Grab & Go” meals this Monday, May 25.

